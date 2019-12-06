The Oct. 29 letter “Green New Deal is not the answer” states that the Green New Deal threatens our lives and livelihood based on our “growth” economy, which it would. But I disagree that reducing carbon dioxide is a “questionable goal,” as the writer states. He totally ignores the reason these massive changes are necessary.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a hotter and drier planet will lead to more drought, more erratic climate patterns and wildfires, rising sea levels, food shortages and mass migration from unlivable, too-hot areas of the globe. It reports that a net reduction to zero emissions is needed by 2030 to forestall much worse conditions in this century.
The Great Depression of the 1930s and World War II caused the government to take very strong measures against poverty and aggression. Today, the enemies are the climate crisis, poverty and racism, which threaten our environment and social fabric.
Our country needs to change how we think about our life together as Earthlings and what is important. We need to put aside self-centeredness, reduce national fossil fuel usage, and demand the elimination of poverty and institutional racist and sexist policies in our governments and our businesses.
The Green New Deal is a hopeful, doable outline moving forward. We can choose what kind of world we want to live in. It’s not yet too late.
Damon Wagner Fields
Elizabethtown