The Green New Deal would threaten lives and livelihoods if fuels that power 270 million cars, 30 million-plus trucks and buses, 30,000 airplanes, and construction and farm equipment were eliminated.
Eliminating petroleum in favor of wind and solar “renewables” to reduce carbon dioxide is a questionable goal; Three Mile Island saved more CO2 emissions than all the wind and solar in Pennsylvania combined and the equivalent of the emissions of 20 million cars since 2000.
Meeting baseload demand with solar and wind electricity stored in batteries isn’t feasible, so CO2-emitting natural gas would be used to generate baseload electricity demand. We need intelligent national carbon energy policy; the Green New Deal isn’t it. Plus, the debate is about total energy use, not just the cheapest electricity.
We can reduce CO2 incrementally by improving fuel efficiency, utilizing clean diesel, building more nuclear and hydroelectric power, converting trucks, buses, etc., to liquid natural gas and encouraging public transportation. Viable sites for wind generation in Pennsylvania could provide about 6% of our electric needs. Solar is inefficient and requires a large land mass (53,700 acres to provide TMI equivalent electricity). Electric cars work for short trips, but can’t equal internal combustion engine vehicles; gasoline has 100 times the energy density of lithium ion batteries — the reason we have hybrids.
A Green New Deal, without the gasoline, diesel and jet fuels we have successfully relied on since the 19th century and must continue to rely on, would cripple travel and transport, throwing lives and livelihoods into chaos.
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township