Americans seem unable to acknowledge what I see as the two greatest issues facing us: global warming and nuclear war.

1. Carl Sagan in 1990, Al Gore in 2006 and others warned of the consequences of global warming: melting ice masses and rising temperatures. Thirty years later, the truth of these warnings is undeniable, yet no significant action by our leaders or the public has occurred — though there have been many words of denial.

Storms, droughts, fires and floods are worsening. To begin with, let’s install rooftop and parking lot solar arrays, form local power co-ops and promote electric transportation. Current technology can do this.

2. Recent rhetoric from Russia has raised the specter of the use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. Huge nuclear arsenals protect nobody and, if used, would cause the eventual destruction of civilization.

I believe that people have forgotten Hiroshima and Nagasaki — past examples of catastrophic devastation. Some imagine they would survive a nuclear war.

Past administrations have gutted our diplomatic resources, replacing them with military solutions. In my view, NATO is obsolete; scrap it or convert it to peaceful uses. War destruction affects the whole integrated world. A radical change of attitude is required: from confrontation to cooperation, from stupidity to imagination.

Americans spend too much time listening to ignoramuses and liars and too little time thinking critically. My time is soon up; meanwhile, I mourn for our posterity. Do we have the will to save ourselves and the rest of humanity?

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township