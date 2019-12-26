Congratulations, Pet Pantry. Once again, it has been voted the No. 1 pet rescue by Lancaster County Magazine.
Here are some reasons why: The food distribution program provided 59,709 pounds of dry dog and cat food, 10,926 cans of wet food and 7,161 bags of treats.
Also, $200,000 of discounted veterinary services were provided, 1,001 trap/neuter/return surgeries were performed, and there were more than 400 adoptions. And counting.
And, here another a piece of information: When the “SS Pantry” mobile veterinary unit isn’t out and about, it’s docked at 26 Millersville Road and used every week for trap/neuter/return surgery. It provides an extra table.
Pet Pantry is a rescue, not a shelter. It rescues both cats and dogs. The dogs go into foster homes until they are ready to be adopted. There is no extra room at our facility.
Everyone does the best they can, with the limited space they have. With the grace of God, our generous community and Melody Sanders’ guidance, Pet Pantry will achieve what it needs in the future to help meet the need of families and their four-legged companions.
All of us here at Pet Pantry would like to wish everyone a happy holiday season, and all the best in 2020. God bless, and thanks to LNP for printing my letters.
Anne Spadea
West Lampeter Township
Pet Pantry volunteer