2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but Pet Pantry of Lancaster County still managed to meet the need. Although all cats were pulled from our satellite locations in March due to COVID-19, that didn’t stop Steve Pizzo, our adoption manager, from keeping the adoption rates up.

To date, more than 556 cats have found their “furever” home. There were more than $204,000 of discounted veterinary services provided. And 54,451 pounds of dry dog and cat food distributed. Plus, 1,137 feral cats were spayed or neutered.

Pet Pantry was voted the No. 1 place to adopt an animal in Lancaster County by Readers’ Choice. The Extraordinary Give certainly was extraordinary. We received $93,144, which will be used to purchase dental X-ray equipment. Thanks, Lancaster County.

Although we had to cancel some of our biggest fundraisers — the Howls and Meows Bingo Bash, for example — we still had plenty of raffle baskets to be won.

Last, but not least, all of the Grease litter puppies found their forever homes in time for Christmas.

Our food distribution program will be in need of hard dog and cat food for the upcoming cold winter months. Donations can be dropped off at our main location, or visit our Amazon wish list page. All in all, we managed to come together in the community and help each other out. Thanks to everyone. Happy holidays, God bless and thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for printing my letters. There is a light at the end of the tunnel in 2021.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township