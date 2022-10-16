Some seven years ago, the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee was formed by Ken Stoudt (recently deceased), Ron Ford, Art Morris and Jeremiah Miller to bring a greater awareness of and appreciation for Barney Ewell, Lancaster’s former world record-holder and Olympic champion.

I think we can agree that the thousands of hours spent during this time by the committee has brought about tremendous results.

The committee’s work resulted in the placing of a historical marker recognizing Ewell at his alma mater, J.P. McCaskey High School; the installation of plaques commemorating his life and Olympic accomplishments in the neighborhood where he lived; the celebration of Barney Ewell Week in 2018 on his 100th birthday; the production of a film, “Breaking Through: The Barney Ewell Story;” and, as a result of the committee’s advocacy, the renaming of Lancaster Square to Ewell Plaza.

In addition to all of this, a bronze statue of Ewell will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 in Ewell Plaza. The committee raised the funds and managed the process of selecting and contracting with a sculptor to create the statue, the first for an African American in Lancaster. The committee is gifting the statue to our city.

I want to personally express my appreciation to the Barney Ewell Legacy Committee for its hard work and continued efforts to renew interest and remind all of us of a truly special man who meant so much to the world and to our community.

Chris Goodling

Lancaster