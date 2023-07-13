The May 3 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Tavern, county settle” details a property rights dispute involving Lancaster County government, the owner of Dirty Ol’ Tavern and the Fraternal Order of Police Red Rose Lodge 16. The article’s brief mention of “a club where police gather” did a disservice to Red Rose Lodge 16 and all that it involves. As a member of the lodge for the past 45 years, let me enlighten you and your readers.

We have close to 700 active and retired members, along with close to 300 associate members. We offer assistance to our members concerning benefits they should try to negotiate for in their union contracts.

We also provide legal assistance, on a case by case basis, to members concerning contract grievances and disciplinary actions, including suspension and termination.

In conjunction with the Marine Corps League, we assist in the Toys for Tots program, and we also provide meals for the local food banks in conjunction with the state Fraternal Order of Police.

For the past 41 years, we have been one of the major sponsors of the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development softball marathon, and we have helped the center raise over $1 million for the children of Lancaster County.

The restriction on the length of letters limits me from mentioning our other contributions, which are many. So therefore, I think we are far more than “a club where police gather.”

Finally, National Police Week was in May and, unless I missed it, the only mention in your newspaper was an Associated Press photo in the May 21 edition of the 35th annual candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C., to honor law enforcement officers who died in 2022. What a shame!

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township