There was a real life-saving incident at Skyline Pool in Manheim Township last week. As of writing this, I haven’t seen any coverage in LNP | LancasterOnline.

I believe it is very important to recognize the lifeguards who were involved in saving a life. Great job to all involved, and keep up the great work! This incident may not rise to the level of throwing a parade, but hopefully the Manheim Township commissioners will see fit to recognize these young people for performing so well under such intense pressure.

Randy Weiss

Manheim Township