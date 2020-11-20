Kudos to the writer of the recent letter highlighting the connection between a whole-food vegan diet and support for local agriculture (“Veganism can help farmers,” Nov. 17).

Whether you’re vegan or not, a great way to help Lancaster County farmers is to join a community-supported agriculture co-op. Upon moving to the county last spring after more than six decades in the South, I signed up with Lancaster Farm Fresh Cooperative and for six months received a weekly box of fresh, organic, locally grown produce. I ate well all summer and was introduced to veggies I had never even heard of before but now can’t imagine living without. (Hello, carnival squash!)

As a vegan, I’ve also enjoyed cycling through farm country and appreciating the grazing cattle not as a food source to exploit but as the gentle, sentient creatures that they are.

Mark Johnson

East Hempfield Township