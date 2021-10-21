Kudos to everyone responsible for the annual Millersville parade and block party last Saturday. It was extremely well-organized and appreciated by the thousands who attended. The block party is a special community and college fun time. Great food and drink!

Also, kudos to the Millersville University grounds crew for providing one of the most beautiful college campuses. There are always lots of flowers and well-maintained lawns. It’s worth a trip to see it. The only blemish on the weekend, in my opinion, was the absence of some local high school bands. Thanks to Penn Manor and Conestoga Valley for their participation!

Robert R. Cooper

Millersville