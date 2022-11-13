Great thanks to the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren and Lancaster Interchurch Peace Witness for their statement “The Perils of Christian Nationalism,” which was published as an advertisement on Page A11 of the Oct. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

In my view, Christian nationalism is more properly called “un-Christian nationalism.”

I think that too many Christians are swept along unthinkingly by slogans that are in conflict with Jesus’ words, lived life and “love of neighbor.”

Believers of all persuasions, including believers who claim to be part of MAGA, should read these words of Jesus in a Nazareth synagogue from Luke 4:14-30: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free.”

Jesus’ words come from the prophet Isaiah. All who are looking to be faithful in these perplexing times can find guidance in Jesus’ words.

Politics is often viewed negatively, but consider this positive view of politics from the New Oxford American Dictionary: “Politics is the set of activities that are associated with making decisions in groups, or other forms of power relations among individuals, such as the distribution of resources or status. The branch of social science that studies politics and government is referred to as political science.”

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township