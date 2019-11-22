What a fitting article to see on the front page of LNP on Veterans Day (“Her Dress Whites,” Nov. 11) about Tiffany Rupert’s wedding dress giveaway.
Our society honors veterans who have sacrificed so much for their country. As a Navy veteran herself, Rupert, of Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique, has found another way to give back, and her actions show it is important to have goals.
At its core, Brides Across America believes “that one seed planted can grow many leaves.” When it was founded in 2008, it gave away 50 gowns to military brides. To date, it has donated more than 24,000 wedding dresses.
Rupert calls it an “honoring moment” when a bride chooses a dress from her bridal shop. It is clear from the moment one enters her warm and inviting salon that she is there to serve.
Congratulations to Rupert for achieving her goals, for continuing to honor fellow veterans, and for helping to make dreams come true for both military and nonmilitary brides.
Gemma A. Rasmus
West Earl Township