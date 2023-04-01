I was wowed at the dress rehearsal Wednesday night of “The Music Man” at Conestoga Valley High School. The students nailed it! They enjoyed it themselves and, in so doing, gave the audience a fantastic, happy experience.

Knowing that most of the students had no idea what “The Music Man” was, it was amazing to see them convey the spirit of the play and the music and dances — so different from what they know — to near perfection.

My feet were tapping, my eyes were tearing up and my heart was overwhelmed with happiness and fun throughout.

It’s a perfect getaway from the world as we knew it and know it now. I obviously highly recommend “The Music Man” this weekend. There is a show tonight and a matinee Sunday. You’ll be so glad you were there.

Kathy Trowbridge

West Earl Township