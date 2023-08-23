I am very impressed with Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen’s integrity (“Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans,” Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Instead of bowing to the political rhetoric of the GOP, he changed his registration to independent. His reasons for doing this are noteworthy: former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud; the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol; and the GOP endorsement of a less-than-best-qualified candidate in a local political race.

By abandoning his ties to the Ephrata Area Republican Committee, he knowingly made his chances of reelection as mayor of Ephrata minimal at best. I have great respect for him. He put the best interests of the people he has served for many years before his own self-interests. He did what elected officials are supposed to do — stand up for the rights and needs of their constituents.

Mayor Mowen showed me that there are still some people who value democracy and will protect it. I truly admire him.

Evelyn Albert

Ephrata

Former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board