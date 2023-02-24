Susquehanna Stage in Marietta is a must for those who enjoy theater. Wow, this all-volunteer theater is celebrating 15 years! You will find that this amazing group is able to create awesome sets as a backdrop for actors who entertain us with their passion to perform!

The current play, “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” is absolutely amazing! (The show’s run ends Sunday.) The seven cast members complement one another. Jonah McDonald, new to Susquehanna Stage, is unbelievable. Niki Boyer Swatski and Craig Copas as his parents nail it. Lauri Lewis and Elliot Evans are perfect in their roles. Carly Evans and Molly Weiler brilliantly round out the cast. Director Michael Swanson is able to bring out the very best in these actors.

As a Fulton Theatre regular, I can truly tell you this Marietta theater is one of the best. Learn more at susquehannastage.com. Our little town of Marietta is know for Marietta Day, the candlelight tour and this community theater. Please join us. Acting may be taught, but passion comes from within!

Gail Goodhart

Maytown