A friend and I saw the June 1 matinee of “Man of La Mancha” at the Fulton Theatre. The play and the cast were amazing! After earlier performances were postponed by COVID-19, and with cast changes announced prior to the opening curtain, we did not know what to think. We were assured that not only would the show go on, but that we would be very pleased with the product.

Well, the cast was excellent and we loved, loved, loved the show. We came away talking about what the cast and theater workers must have had to go through to make the show that good, considering all they must have gone through.

Kudos to all, and thanks for bringing back such a wonderful show and for giving us our memories of seeing it.

Geri Hart

West Donegal Township