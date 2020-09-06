On behalf of the Lancaster business community, I want to thank the leadership of the Lancaster Chamber and Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County, which have collaborated to create the Lancaster County Economic Recovery Plan.

These two entities, along with the support of more than 100 volunteers from across the business community, have assisted in securing and distributing grant money to over 3,000 small businesses. These stalwart business leaders have aided in providing the resources that have secured and distributed everything from funding and personal protective equipment to general guidance on how to reopen businesses safely.

In addition, local accounting firms have helped to sort through and evaluate grant applications. As someone who waded through the complexity of the federal government’s funding process, I can appreciate the streamlined application and fairness of the Recovery Lancaster process.

At this time, we don’t know how many businesses will make it through these trying times, but the quick action of the Lancaster Chamber and Economic Development Co. in implementing the recovery plan is buying valuable time for these businesses to create strategies for how to best navigate the pandemic.

We all need to recognize how fortunate we are to live in such a generous and caring community. It certainly makes me glad we support these organizations, and I appreciate that they possess the leadership and business acumen to successfully drive an initiative like Recovery Lancaster.

Mike Callahan

West Earl Township