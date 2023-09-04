We can’t boast enough about the service, employees and professionalism of Martin Tree Service of New Holland.

The appraiser was flexible with our requests and the price was right. Three men showed up with an organized fleet of equipment. They clarified the expectations of the job, evaluated their approach and soon got busy.

Not a moment was wasted, nor did we see any rush or hurry. It was a very thorough and relaxed team. All wore safety helmets and communicated to each other throughout each task. Before I knew it, most of the first tree was down and four arborvitae trees were all trimmed perfectly.

Different guys in the bucket truck worked on a bigger tree while cut wood was scooped up and loaded into a loud chipper.

It was an impressive crew — something we don’t see much of anymore today. And July 20 was a very hot and humid day, with bright sunshine! Everything was cleaned up perfectly, and there was no damage to my precious flowers!

The next day, a big log truck backed in and a man operated his crane to load all of the jumbo logs into his truck. He swept up the minimal chips and waved, with a smile, just 45 minutes later.

I believe we got more than what we paid for! Terrific job, Martin!

Darlene Dommel

Leola