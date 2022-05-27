During the couple days after the primary election, I spent a day and a half at the Lancaster County Board of Elections office observing the re-marking of the mail-in ballots that could not be scanned due to a printer’s error.

Doing the work were Christa Miller, her staff and many volunteers.

We should thank them. I thank them.

Miller came on board as chief clerk/chief registrar of the Lancaster County Board of Elections about 18 months ago. It amazed me how incredibly well she did her job during those trying days.

Her professionalism, her dedication and her detailed knowledge and understanding of what needed to be done got the job done in record time. We should all be grateful and thankful that, here in Lancaster County, election integrity is alive and well under Miller’s leadership, supervision and watchful eye.

Keep up the great work!

Diane Topakian

Chair

Lancaster County Democratic Committee