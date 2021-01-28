Congratulations to the Lebanon VA Medical Center for the superior way in which it has handled the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to veterans.

Veterans were notified early in the year to contact the center to set up a date and time for receiving the vaccine. My appointment was Jan. 23. The medical center has a number of buildings; however, to eliminate confusion, there were signs placed throughout the campus to direct veterans to the correct site.

Upon entering the building (which was a basketball court), I was greeted by a nurse who checked my temperature and asked a series of COVID-19-related questions. I went to the processing area, where my identity was verified and was given an identification number.

I waited for several minutes and was then escorted to the site where I received the vaccination. I was then directed to a seating area for my 15-minute waiting period after the shot.

A nurse provided me with a card showing the time and date of my second dose of the vaccine.

In total, I was at the medical center for about 25 minutes. Every aspect of the process was extremely well organized and carried out by a group of pleasant, helpful people.

Thank you to the Lebanon VA for its excellent organizational ability.

Jim Cox

U.S. Marines

Ephrata

