We are residents of the Landis Homes Retirement Community. We wrote a letter in mid-April (“Commendations for Landis Homes”) praising the leadership and team members of Landis Homes for the efforts and contributions they have been making to keep the residents healthy and well.

Sadly, two of our residents have since succumbed to this disease. But there have been only a few confirmed cases overall in the community. (The results of the mid-June universal testing are not yet fully available.)

We were remiss in writing our first letter to not express gratitude and appreciation to the residents of Landis Homes for their part in accomplishing a much-desired goal of limiting the spread of this virus on the campus.

The residents have adhered to the guidelines and direction provided by the leadership team and experts at Landis Homes. Many of the residents have also pitched in to assist the team members in carrying out their duties and errands of mercy.

Thank you, fellow residents, for your cooperation, mutual efforts and diligence in doing all that you can do to contribute to the health and welfare of all residents and staff at Landis Homes. Indeed, we are blessed and appreciative of being a part of a very caring and supportive environment.

Dick and Barb Boyer

Manheim Township