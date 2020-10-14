I can only speak for what I know, and I have confidence in the integrity of our local election officials. Lancaster County works hard at this. We are a Republican county — the row offices are generally held by Republicans.

As a Democrat in a Democratic city, I feel confident in how our election ballots will be handled in Lancaster County.

However, our president’s consistent disrespect for the electoral process in our community is unacceptable, because it is simply without merit!

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster