The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour has not been adjusted since 2009. Some studies have reported that increasing the minimum wage would not lower poverty and would probably increase inflation. But, in my view, those studies failed to state what it costs our country when the minimum wage does not keep pace with the economy.

Meanwhile, the emphasis stays on the minimum wage, instead of being concerned with a living wage. Poverty and poor wages result in inadequate housing, unsafe neighborhoods, an increase in crime and a poor impact on children, which can last through their adult lives. I believe those facts offset any resistance to raising the minimum wage.

Big-box stores demonstrate how out of touch the wage structure is. Walmart has about 4,700 stores in the U.S. and the company makes a daily profit of about $40 million. Its employees make, on average, $13.17 per hour. The company gives about $1 billion to charity per year, which I believe is a relatively small amount, compared to its profits. It spent about $6.4 million on lobbying in 2020, which I believe may help to explain why many politicians do nothing about wage issues.

These big-box stores and other companies will, in my view, continue to take advantage of a minimum wage that never keeps up with the true cost of living. After all, they keep more money in their bank accounts. This great injustice stares everyone in the face, and lawmakers continue to fail to do anything about it. Meanwhile, the poverty rate continues to increase, which has a far more negative effect on our country than providing a living wage would.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township