Oh, the hypocrisy. The very definition of hypocrisy. In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated a qualified moderate judge as a justice of the Supreme Court. The Republicans proclaimed that the nomination could not be supported because it was a presidential election year. They declared that it was just too close to the election, and the people should have a vote before a new nominee could be evaluated.

Republicans refused to interview the nominee or hold hearings. They refused to talk to him or even think of having a vote so close to an election. It was eight months before the November election.

In 2020, President Donald Trump also nominated a justice to the Supreme Court. Despite being reminded of their proclaimed stance in 2016, the Republicans this month rammed through this new nomination in record time — even holding session on a Sunday — and officially voted the nominee onto the Supreme Court eight days before the presidential election. This happened during the election, as more than 60 million Americans had already voted as of Monday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives passed what I believe is a much-needed stimulus bill in May. Despite looming bankruptcies of small businesses and acute needs of unemployed people, the Senate has barely considered the House bill.

Whatever integrity, whatever credibility, whatever ethical status the Republicans might still have had after nearly four years of supporting and enabling Trump’s less-than-presidential tweets and actions, this most recent illustration of abject hypocrisy shows me they have forfeited their right to leadership.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown