If there’s a trophy for the best newspaper headline, I think it should go to one on the Technology page of the July 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: “Battery-powered AC — how cool is that?”

It’s the headline for an article about a battery-powered portable air conditioner that’s new on the market.

The headline says it all, with a touch of humor, and it made me smile, which is a very nice way to start the day.

Writing newspaper headlines that tell the story and fit in the allotted space on a page can be a tough job. LNP | LancasterOnline journalists do a good job with headlines; they are clear and straightforward.

The biggest challenge, it seems to me, is writing headlines about “government bans,” in which a ban against something is either lifted or not lifted or renewed or revised, and so on. It’s often hard to tell what we’re left with.

But there was no confusion with the air conditioner headline — it was “very cool.”

Thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for the smiles.

Peggy Frailey

Manheim Township