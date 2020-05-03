Just a shoutout to LNP | LancasterOnline sportswriter John Walk. At a time when all sports are canceled because of the new coronavirus, he comes up with the feel-good story about McCaskey grad and longtime college football coach Larry Kindbom ("Always a coach,” April 12).

Anyone who knows Kindbom knows he’s an even better person than he is a football coach.

Great to hear about a childhood friend. And as for Walk, he is All-Lancaster in my book. No one has a finger on the Lancaster sports pulse like he does. Keep up the good work. I’ll be reading.

Mel Smith

Salunga