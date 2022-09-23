In August, Music for Everyone scheduled another musical group to play in our park, and the neighbors were set to call to complain about the noise.

I went over around 5 p.m., talked to a person who was setting up and asked if he could turn the amps down to a decent level. He told me “You don’t have to worry, this is easy-listening jazz.’’

When they started playing, he was right. We were eating dinner at the time, and it was like background music in a restaurant. We ate dinner, had conversations and did not have to close doors and windows to block out loud music. After dinner, I went out on the front porch; my neighbor was on his porch and he said, “I could sit here all night and listen to this all night.’’

I went over to the park to hear better and request a song. A lady down the street came up and sat with my wife until the end of the night. People came with chairs and their dogs. There were people on blankets with babies.

That is what you should have in a neighborhood environment where the houses are 50 to 70 feet away. If the group needs to be loud, put it in a park where there are no houses nearby.

I have to give all credit to the Temple Avenue jazz ensemble for its performance. The vocalist was great and the music was just a keyboard and a bass, played by two young men who started playing jazz together in junior high school.

The idea of Music for Everyone is great, but you have to know where to place the groups. The people who live on Hamilton and Reservoir streets shouldn’t have to close doors and windows in the summertime to keep out the sound.

Tom Brooks

Lancaster