What a wonderful experience I had with a recent procedure done at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Normally I go to Lancaster General Hospital because most of my doctors practice there. For this procedure, my doctor only uses WellSpan.

From the time I walked through the doors until I left after an overnight stay, I could not have had better, friendlier, more professional care.

My thanks to all who took great care of me. This experience restored my faith in the health care people who deserve more recognition from us.

Any time I can go to this facility, I will be going back, even though I will continue going to Lancaster General Hospital because of some of my doctors.

When you have doctors, nurses and hospitals you love and trust, it just makes life so much better.

Christine Garber

Elizabethtown