I am writing to compliment the recent article by reporter John Walk about the Lancaster-Lebanon League mask mandate (“L-L teams align on masking,” Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).
I could tell that a tremendous amount of time was spent contacting various sources. It was very informative and covered the topic in depth. I appreciate and admire such thorough journalism.
MaryAnne Motter Cullen
Lancaster
