With all the negativity out there, here’s something positive that took place the weekend of Aug. 22-23. The SS Pantry mobile veterinary unit set sail to Ephrata, where it accomplished a very successful mission. Seventy cats were spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea-treated and wormed.

Thanks to all the crew members: Juan, Mary Beth, Marissa, Danielle, Anita and her husband. Also, special thanks goes to the Ephrata Area School District for allowing the use of its grounds to hold this clinic.

Thanks also to the Humane Society of the United States and its “Spay Together” grant that helped provide funds for this clinic. In the future look for more excursions to different locations in Lancaster County. Check out the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County Facebook page or website for future information.

I also would like to mention that the organization SNAP from Harrisburg was down in my area several weeks ago and trapped 20 feral cats. They were all spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea-treated and wormed. Thanks everyone. Great job.

Just remember that, because of COVID-19, all organizations are backed up and extremely busy during this difficult time. Thanks again to all who helped. God bless you and keep you safe.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township