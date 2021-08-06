As I enjoy watching the Olympics, I cannot help but notice the great diversity of the United States team. I believe that it is safe to say that the U.S. team represents the greatest diversity of participants.

For all of the allegations that we are a racist country, I believe our team demonstrates that people of various races can live in harmony and perform as a team when they are all striving toward common goals. The diversity of the Olympic team is a strength and offers an example to strive for.

Peter Wengrenovich

Mount Joy