I’m watching an industry that I love, an industry that has supported me and my family for the last 15-plus years, being left out to wither and die.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to be a bartender and work with some amazing small businesses. As a bartender/server, I have built relationships with amazing customers and shared many shifts with co-workers who became family.

Making people happy has been my profession and the passion of so many people I care about.

I also understand the seriousness of what’s going on. My boyfriend’s daughter is one of many who are high-risk, and I mean it when I say I’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.

The thing is, who’s going to keep us safe? Myself, my friends and co-workers, my boss and the thousands of other small restaurant owners?

The restaurant industry is one of the top employers in the U.S. It’s an industry millions have built lives upon. As this shutdown continues, I’m seeing no real movement to help hold the dam and keep us all from drowning.

Rising costs, capacity mandates and strict guidelines will be too much for many of the gathering places we have come to love.

I don’t have an answer. I’m not a politician, doctor or economist. I want to be a part of the solution in all of this. But I do feel like a whole part of my world is crashing down.

Katherine Mundale

Lancaster