I was pleased to read Tom Lisi’s coverage of environmental efforts in the Business section of the April 15 LNP (“Wegmans ditching single-use plastic bags”).

Hopefully, other grocery stores will follow Wegmans’ example. The number of plastic bags used by Pennsylvanians alone is staggering (4.5 billion bags in 2020)!

The environmental impact is visible as you drive around the county and see plastic bags twisting in the trees and stuck in our waterways. The article reported that a recent study found microplastic pollution in human blood and organs.

With the recent celebration of Earth Day on April 22, let this article inspire all of us to take more responsibility to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Perhaps LNP | LancasterOnline could reconsider the necessity of having the daily newspaper wrapped in plastic regardless of the weather. Is it necessary?

Jane Earley

Manheim Township