As a regular solver of the three daily crossword puzzles in LNP | LancasterOnline (and a few other puzzles), I have to call your attention to a monumental achievement that was accomplished by the puzzle constructor who did The New York Times puzzle on Sept. 3. He was actually able to make every two consecutive “across” words form a pair, or part of a compound word, such as “ball game” or “good luck,” for the entire puzzle. The down words were obviously not like this, but how he was able to accomplish this feat at all completely flabbergasts me.

While I’m at it, I’d also like to congratulate the writer of the letter “Voting for more than President Trump,” in the Sept. 4 edition. I cannot understand how anyone could go along with the outrageous notions the leftist Democrats are now promoting. It is like a new civil war, and our whole country is about to go down the drain if the Democrats take over again. Sad to say, if the Republicans do win again, I am afraid the Democrats will not “go quietly.” (They sure didn’t in 2016.) No matter who wins, things will not be “great,” as the Democrats seemingly won’t allow it. They’ll continue to stir things up and cause trouble. What a sad and tragic commentary.

Mildred K. Henderson

East Hempfield Township