I would like to commend Jeff Reinhart, John Walk and the LNP | LancasterOnline sports department for its outstanding coverage of high school sports.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League is most fortunate to have them cover its teams — and LNP | LancasterOnline is most fortunate to have them on its news team!

I recently moved to Lititz after having lived in southern New Jersey and Delaware, and LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage of high school sports is far superior to either of those markets.

Keep up the good work. You go to the head of the class!

Donald Lund

Lititz