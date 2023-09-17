LNP | LancasterOnline deserves the gratitude of the community for the articles in the Sept. 10 edition that showcase the Red Rose City’s special approach to historic buildings, neighborhoods and development (including “What’s worth saving?” on Page A1).

Lancaster city simultaneously encourages new growth and innovation while holding up and honoring its special part in America’s history.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s detailing of the Lancaster City Historical Commission’s review process shows how clear-headed and thoughtful it already is. That the process does not satisfy everyone is to be expected. That it cannot be replicated in surrounding cities should be a cautionary note to those who seek perfection in Lancaster.

That the Sept. 10 Money section featured an article about the current boom in apartment construction in the city (“A constructive summer”) illustrates how successful thoughtful preservation can become.

Hooray for all the heroes making these stories possible in the one, the only, Lancaster! I hope and trust that Lancaster can keep its magic alive.

I also hope that other communities can learn from this example the power of community-based newspapers telling stories as only they can.

Richard Kneedler

Naples, Florida