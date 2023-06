A hearty “Well done!” to all the students who were featured in the journalism and “design an ad” contests featured in LNP | LancasterOnline’s May 24 Schools section.

Reading the essays and seeing the artwork is always a highlight for me this time of year. What a great collaboration between the newspaper, teachers and local businesses. Thank you to all who make it happen. Students, keep writing and being creative. Your voices and expressions matter!

Katherine Millen

East Lampeter Township