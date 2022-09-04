Appreciate the fact that you have a local newspaper! So many local newspapers have gone under in recent years.

While many people write letters to the editor complaining about what they perceive as LNP | LancasterOnline’s “left-wing bias,” they should consider that if that bias existed, then their letters wouldn’t even be printed.

The Opinion pages are only one or two pages of daily content (and six on Sunday). There is so much more in the newspaper!

LNP | LancasterOnline provides a great service to our community. By law, municipalities must advertise public meetings in a local newspaper. This gives you the opportunity to attend a meeting regarding those issues that might affect you in a very personal way.

Do you want a Walmart distribution center built within 100 feet of your house? Or a 400-home mega-development? Do you want to know about public auctions? Obituaries? Local farmers markets? Local events featuring food trucks? Road closures? Local sports?

I personally enjoy the daily comics section, which provides me with a humorous lift at the start of the day, and the puzzle section to engage my brain cells.

We all have differences of opinion. Don’t blame the newspaper if it publishes an opinion that is different from your own. That is the one function of a newspaper — to publish those opinions in a public forum and allow you to respond to those comments.

Ken Fillo

Elizabeth Township