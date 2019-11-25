The Wesley Singers of Lancaster were invited to perform at the Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Veterans Day program by activity director Kristin Everhard.
The audience included more than 30 veterans from Conestoga View. Many of the residents and visitors attended. It was a packed house.
The program presented by the Wesley Singers was inspiring. Favorite hymns such as “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace” were prayerfully presented.
Toward the end of the program, there was a salute to veterans. Note that about one-half of the 50 Wesley Singers are veterans. One of the members played taps on his trumpet — it sure brought tears to my eyes. Then Everhard read the names of the Conestoga View veterans — both those present and those who were unable to leave their room. The American flag was unfolded and held in its full glory by two of the Wesley Singers.
Patriotic songs were sung by the Wesley singers, including “My Country, ’Tis of Thee,” “Mansions of the Lord,” “God Bless America,” and “America.” On several songs, the audience was invited to sing along.
After the closing songs, our country’s flag was then expertly folded, military style, and retired — more tears.
My thanks to the Wesley Singers for their awesome performance. I would rate those fellows singing as better than the Fred Waring or the Mitch Miller singers. Kudos to a Wesley Singers member, James Caster, for his masterful conducting. Here’s hoping the Wesley Singers are invited back next year for Veterans Day.
Richard Leaman Smith
resident
Conestoga View