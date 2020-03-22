The March 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Living section had a terrific column (“What a 14-day supply of quarantine staples might look like”) by Amber DeGrace: informative, sensible and something many of us can commiserate with. As someone who usually has a stock of essentials, sometimes to the point of an eye roll or two from the kids, I found it refreshing to read a level-headed and informative take on keeping an emergency supply without going off the deep end.

I just wanted to thank DeGrace and LNP | LancasterOnline for publishing a really good Sunday newspaper March 15; I found so many of the articles level-headed and community-minded.

Brenda Hickernell

West Donegal Township