I keep hearing how Lancaster wants more diversity within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police. I wholeheartedly agree with this idea, as the department should reflect the community it serves. However, you can’t just walk down the street and pass out badges and guns and expect to have a professional department. You must have qualified candidates who want to do the job.

I know that Lancaster has been striving for years to have this diversity within the police department. But in this day and age — with the public, some local governments and the media constantly vilifying the police — it becomes increasingly harder to get anyone to sign on as a police officer.

Nationally, the number of police officers injured and killed this year has surged. Who wants that reality to look forward to each day? And there is, in my view, little respect from the public and media toward the brave men and women who bravely serve our communities. Hopefully, that will change in the near future and the Lancaster police department will mirror the diversity of the community. But I believe it will continue to be an uphill battle.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster