On Feb. 16, I was admitted to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for a procedure. We were hoping it would be an outpatient procedure, but an overnight stay was necessary.

Although there was a mix-up regarding time of arrival, the staff was exemplary during my admittance and stay. My sincere compliments and grateful appreciation are extended to the doctors, administrators, technicians and nurses. And to those who delivered the meals, which were nourishing and delicious.

Each and every one of them were professional, courteous and caring. They seemed to be pleased to be working for this medical center and represented their company impressively. To all, I offer a sincere thank you!

I hope not to visit you soon in the future, but should that be necessary, it will be comforting to know many of you will be on hand.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township