I congratulate my polling place, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manheim Township, on providing a superior voting experience Tuesday.

I resisted voting by mail, as I imagined in-person voting would be no more dangerous than going to a grocery store or supermarket. I was right!

Entry into the church was streamlined by dividing the alphabet into two lines, providing for fast registration of voters. Once inside, commonsense COVID-19 safety precautions were in place, allowing movement to many socially distanced voting stations.

At no time or point in the process did I feel that my personal safety was compromised by the venue or actions of the volunteers and staff.

I commend and thank the leadership of the Lancaster County Board of Elections and the staff and volunteers at St. Thomas Episcopal Church polling site for exceeding my expectations Tuesday.

American ingenuity did not allow COVID-19 to disrupt our democracy at this in-person voting site.

Proud to be an American!

Gerry Ganse

Manheim Township