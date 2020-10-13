Thanks for easy ballot drop-off!

I started to worry about how difficult it might be to drop a ballot at the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St.

So, several weeks ago, I did several driving tours of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street and found no easy, free parking. I made several contacts with the Lancaster County Board of Elections, the Lancaster County commissioners and the City of Lancaster mayor’s office about designated free parking nearby.

And I’m very happy to report that there are three designated “Ballot Drop-Off Only” spots on the side of the building, allowing for very easy access to the no-touch automatic door and ballot drop box in the lobby.

During these troubling and sometimes divisive times, it was very reassuring to see the system working to ensure easy and secure access to the voters!

Donna Carr

Lancaster