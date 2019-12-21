Something is happening here. It reminds me of the stories I read from people who lived in Europe during the Nazi invasion. Jewish people disappeared from their homes, their businesses. Neighbors watched them disappear and feared to say anything, feared to ask questions.
That same thing is happening here to Hispanic people. I have seen it with my own eyes. I feel the fear: what to say, what to do, whom to ask.
What is happening in this country? What are we turning into? Does the press turn a blind eye? Do we all?
It would be wise to remember that when any of us loses our rights, loses our homes, or disappears, it can happen to any of us. And who speaks up?
I have a great fear for this country, as should we all. Speak up, participate and understand that the wrongs done to any individual can also be done to you. Being white, being born here, feeling safe — none of that is real and none of that will mean anything if one day you go away and are gone, just gone.
There is a white supremacist regime running this country, in my opinion. That cannot, must not, stand. If you do not remember what being an American means, please read the Constitution. It applies to us all. Every one of us — black, brown, white, of any race, any religion, any orientation, any sex.
What others have lost, are losing — those aren’t “others.” They are us. Speak up!
Cheryl Fontaine
Lancaster