Many thanks to Troop 30, Pack 105 and Troop and Pack 88 for collecting 4,763 pounds of nonperishable food items on a cold Saturday morning, Nov. 19, to benefit our church food pantry. We also thank the residents who donated those items. We appreciate the Scouts’ efforts and the residents’ generosity as we serve local families in need.

Central Manor Church Food Pantry

Jack and Sue Miller, team members