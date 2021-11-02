On Oct. 17, I came home after a week of treatment for COVID-19 at Lancaster General Hospital. How quickly one can go from healthy to thinking about dying.

Today I write to share my gratitude and thanks for the unsung heroes, the staff who stood with me — encouraging, supportive, never leaving me alone, coming to work on their days off and staying late during especially busy times.

I was on 7 Frederick, a 20-bed unit. What a team! Working together, they gained strength from each other. For instance, one morning the cleaning lady brought in my breakfast tray. She said, “The nurses are crazy busy out there, and I told them I can deliver trays.” This was their attitude in sharing the workload.

What a team! I thank God for each of them. And, because of them and God, I am here.

Flo Keener

Elizabethtown