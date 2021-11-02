Letters to the editor

On Oct. 17, I came home after a week of treatment for COVID-19 at Lancaster General Hospital. How quickly one can go from healthy to thinking about dying.

Today I write to share my gratitude and thanks for the unsung heroes, the staff who stood with me encouraging, supportive, never leaving me alone, coming to work on their days off and staying late during especially busy times.

I was on 7 Frederick, a 20-bed unit. What a team! Working together, they gained strength from each other. For instance, one morning the cleaning lady brought in my breakfast tray. She said, “The nurses are crazy busy out there, and I told them I can deliver trays.” This was their attitude in sharing the workload.

What a team! I thank God for each of them. And, because of them and God, I am here.

Flo Keener

Elizabethtown

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags