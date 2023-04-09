Not long ago, I was a patient on 4 East at Lancaster General Hospital. I’m home now and doing well. Although I continue to live with residual memory loss, in my heart and mind I want to express gratitude beyond words to the first responders and health care workers who contributed to my care and recovery.

First, thanks to the EMTs and paramedics, Manor Township police and fire police whose promptness and efficiency ensured that I was able to get where I needed to be as fast as possible to begin treatment.

Second, thanks to the 4 East nurses, support staff (including my phlebotomist), housekeeping staff and the young man in food service. The tender loving care, patience (especially with all the stories I told) and support given to me during my stay were indispensable in starting me on my journey to getting well.

Lastly, I must give my sincerest appreciation for the care provided by certified physician assistant John M. Gill. Not only did he provide me with supportive care, but he took the time to thoroughly and patiently explain everything about my stay and recovery care to me and my husband.

I’ll always remember the hugs.

Elizabeth “Diane” Powell

Manor Township