On June 25, at 8 a.m., I experienced the sudden onset of an inability to speak and complete paralysis in the right side of my body. My wife recognized that I was having a stroke, and I was quite aware of what was happening.

I was taken to Lancaster General Hospital’s emergency room, quickly evaluated and transported for treatment to the neurological trauma unit.

At 10:30 a.m., I awoke in my hospital bed and discovered that I was able to move my arms and legs on both sides and was able to articulate words and phrases without difficulty.

The team at LGH was well-coordinated and the clot that blocked part of my brain was removed by way of a catheter. The team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists and nurses was awesome.

I cannot recall all of them, but thank you to Drs. Daniel Calnan, Anurag Walia and Steven Swavely. And to nurses Alyssa, Barb, Ashley, Katrina, Taylor and the couple who have been there for 35 years. Together, they were able to salvage about 95% of my brain, and I am fully functional.

I’ve been associated with LGH since 1974 as a medical student, resident and staff physician, and I am cognizant of the continued emphasis on improvement and excellence that was first mandated by Paul Waddell and Dr. Dick Mann.

I appreciate the progress in the cardiology, orthopedics and pulmonary units over the past 50 years. This community is very fortunate to have these kinds of people in charge. Yes, I’m aware of its problems, but I think the positives for all of us outweigh most of the negatives.

I, for one, am extremely grateful to all of those at LGH whose efforts allowed me to continue above the grass for a little longer.

Thank you, all.

William D.L. Hunt, M.D.

West Hempfield Township