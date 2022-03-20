A big thank you to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police for honoring our son, Lt. Michael Paul Bradley.

His viewing was March 9, and they took turns standing guard at his casket, then saluting him upon leaving. Another pair of guards would process up the aisle, and they did this for three hours.

It was very humbling to see how many visited us to pay their respects. The mayor of Lancaster city paid her respects, as did the police chief. Many retirees came to pay their respects to Mike, who gave 40 years to the police department.

During the departure for the cemetery the next day, driving past the police department, the police were out front, standing at attention and saluting Mike again as the hearse went by. What respect they showed to Mike.

At Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, police officers were again there to show respect.

Our hearts hurt, but thank you for showing love and respect to our son. He will be missed by many. He is smiling down from heaven.

Dorothy C. Hurst

Manheim Township